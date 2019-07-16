The regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Wadena Legion and Auxiliary was called to order Tuesday, July 9, in the usual fashion by Vice President Rebecca Aylsworth in the absence of President Renee Voshell at 7 p.m., with 8 auxiliary, 6 legion and 2 guests present.
The legion accepted a flag from Mrs. Mick Leonhart in memory of her late husband.
It was announced that the groups would be processing corn within the next couple of weeks for the upcoming annual turkey supper held in the fall.
The legion has received a donation from Galen Jennings and Norplex.
The men adjourned to their separate meeting.
Secretary’s report was read and approved.
Treasurer’s report was read and placed on file for audit.
There was no old business.
New Business: Membership was discussed, and dues are now payable for the year, $25 for seniors and juniors $6.
Fuel has been contracted with Viafield.
The men returned and with no further business before the groups, meeting was closed in the usual manner and lunch was served.