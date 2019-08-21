WADENA — The regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Wadena Legion Auxiliary was called to order in the usual fashion by President Renee Voshell on Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. with 9 auxiliary, 8 legion members and one guest present.
The president reported on the 4th District Convention.
The men left for their separate meeting.
Secretary’s report was given and corrections were made and approved.
Treasurer’s report was given and approved placed on file for audit. An annual audit of the treasurer’s reports was conducted.
Under new business it was reported the Legion received $100 from Norplex, as Brian Thomas had submitted their name.
The auxiliary has 16 paid memberships to-date.
Corn was processed for the upcoming turkey supper in October. Patti volunteered to make the sign for the supper.
The Wadena Days Parade to be held on Sept. 21, will be led by the Wadena Legion Auxiliary.
Kay Thomas made some new table decorations out of poppies and will make some more, as the members liked the sample she shared.
The Fayette County Legion meeting will be held in St. Lucas on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The men returned from their meeting and with no further business before the groups, the meeting was closed with prayer and lunch was served.