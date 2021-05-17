WADENA — The regularly scheduled meeting of the Wadena America Legion and Auxiliary was called to order in the usual fashion Tuesday, May 11, 2021 with 8 legionnaires and 11 auxiliary members in attendance.
Legion reported and presented a flag for the new branch of the military, Space Force.
The men left for their separate meeting area.
Secretary report was read and accepted.
Treasurer’s report was given and placed on file for audit.
Rhonda Aylsworth gave committee reports.
The auxiliary voted to accept the funeral dinner guidelines.
Rusty Phillips will be the Memorial Day speaker, and the program will start at 10:30 a.m.
Poppy report: Renee Voshell has delivered canisters of the poppies to local businesses.
In the election of officers, the auxiliary voted to retain the current slate of officers in place for another year. Eileen Franks was appointed chaplain.
The men returned and with no further business the meeting was closed in the usual fashion and lunch was served by Patty Kiederling.