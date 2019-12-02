WADENA — At the recent Fayette County American Legion meeting hosted in Wadena at Legion Post 631, Commander Tim Klingman selected Past Commander Jim Bond as the Legionnaire of the Month.
Mr. Bond served actively in the Navy from 1973 – 1976 and continued in the Naval Reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1995. While in the Navy, Petty Officer First Class Bond, performed his duties as an Operation Specialist (radar man) serving on the destroyer, USS Davis, DD 937.
Bond has been a member of American Legion Post 631, Wadena since 1977 and has held many positions including: Commander, Color Guard leader and recently, 4th District Vice-Commander.