The annual West Central Fall Walking School Bus starts on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
It will be Wednesday and Thursday mornings from Sept. 9 until late October.
Mary Ann Munger will lead the Walking School Bus. Students can be dropped off at 7:30 a.m. at her house at 380 Third East Street in Maynard. She would also be happy to stop and pick up students at their homes along the walking route. Country students are welcome to join.
Please email or call Ashley at achristensen@uerpc.org or 563-382-6171 with questions or to sign your student(s) up for the Walking School Bus.