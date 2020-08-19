The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter has not missed the opportunity to recognize and celebrate its outstanding chapter members, alumni, and supporters at annual banquets for 43 years. This year, as the usual large get together of members, parents, and guests was not able to happen, the banquet was held virtually so that members and chapter supporters could receive the recognition they deserve.
Awards were announced, and the new officer team was properly installed. The banquet was recorded on Sunday, Aug. 9, by the 2019-20 officers and the video is now on all of the social media platforms. It can be found on the Facebook page (Wapsie Valley FFA), Twitter (@WapsieValleyFFA) and on Instagram (@wapsieffa).
This year, members competed in many different events at the Sub-District and District levels. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, they were not able to compete at the State level. Congratulations to all who went above and beyond this year to represent the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter. The chapter truly offers its gratitude to all of the supporters who have helped make this FFA chapter successful throughout the years. Listed below are the special recognitions and awards received this year.
Sub-District Convention:
Ethan Oltrogge - Extemporaneous Speaking - 2nd Gold
Sloane Banger - Job Interview - 1st Gold
Brady Benning - Ag Sales - 2nd Gold
Tyce Hagenow - Ag Broadcasting - Bronze
Reily Richards - Public Speaking - 2nd Gold
Austin Hesse - Creed Speaking - 3rd Gold
Kennadi Neil, Anna Richards, and Hannah Miller: Program of Activities - 1st Gold
Clayton Hershey, Cannon Joerger, Brok Grober, Elle Voy, Treasa Wilcox, Sydney Matthias, Jayden Wagner - Conduct of Meetings - Bronze
Chapter Quiz - Mary Bodensteiner - Silver, Nick Grober - 1st Gold, Kaylee Kleitsch - 2nd Gold
District Convention:
Brady Benning - Ag Sales - Gold
Anna Richards, Hannah Miller, and Kennadi Neil: Program of Activities - 1st Gold
Sloane Banger - Job Interview - 2nd Gold
Ethan Oltrogge - Extemporaneous Speaking - 1st Gold
Nick Grober, Ryan Schares, Bridget Seeman, Ellie Neil, Mary Bodensteiner, Courtney Schmitz, Elle Voy, Kaylee Kleitsch - Experience the Action - 1st Gold
Austin Hesse - Creed Speaking - Bronze
Reily Richards - Public Speaking - 3rd Gold
Kaylee Kleitsch - District Officer Candidate
Courtney Schmitz and Nick Grober - Delegates
Hannah Miller - Secretary’s Book - Gold
Nick Grober - Treasurer’s Book - Silver
Kaylee Kleitsch - Reporter’s Book - 2nd Gold
State:
Reily Richards - State Officer Candidate
Proficiencies:
Districts
Nick Grober - Dairy production placement - Bronze
Kyle Voy - Diversified Crop Production - Gold Advance
Dori Waschkat - Poultry Production - Silver
Cole Neil - Beef Production Entrepreneurship - Silver
Anna Richards - Dairy Production Entrepreneurship - Gold Advance
State
Anna Richards - Dairy Entrepreneurship - 2nd Gold
Kyle Voy - Diversified crop production - 2nd Gold
Discovery Degree Recipients:
Mady Richards
Noah Richards
Kaleigh Lampe
Ava VanDaele
Brock Kleitsch
Brody Kleitsch
Greenhand Degree Recipients:
Anthony Jacque
Austin Hesse
Brok Grober
Kaden Foelske
Cannon Joeger
Clayton Hershey
Cole Sneider
Elle Voy
Emma Thurm
Bella Ryherd
Jaden Wagner
Keegan Brown
Lakin Foelske
Leah Huebner
Sydney Matthias
Teresa Wilcox
Tyce Hagenow
Devin Degroote
Kylie Barts
Joslyn Miller
Chapter Degree Recipients:
Annamae Burkhardt
Becca Platte
Bridget Seeman
Cooper South
Ellie Neil
Hunter Ackerman
Hunter Fuller
Jada Aiello
Joseph Ebaugh
Kaylie Curley
Luke Koepke
Maggie Burgett
Mary Bodensteiner
Nicolas Grober
Quincy Zuck
Ryan Schares
Iowa Degree Recipients:
Brady Benning
Brendon Brown
Olivia Hershey
Kaylee Kleitsch
Ethan Oltrogge
Courtney Schmitz
Kaleigh Thurm
Dori Waschkat
Dallas Wittenburg
American Degree Recipients:
Erika Jeanes
Jacob Joerger
Megan Lahmann
Sean Banger
Sidney Schnor
Austin Schares
Carson Woods
Outstanding Greenhand: Austin Hesse
Outstanding Sophomore: Nick Grober
Outstanding Junior: Kaylee Klieitsch
Outstanding Senior: Reily Richards
Honorary Degree - Gina Wiersma
Blue and Gold Award - Dave Dennler
Distinguished Service Award - Toneff Memorial Tractor Cade