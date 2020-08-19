Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WV FFA Virtual Banquet 2020

Newly Inducted 2020-21 Officer Team: From left, Austin Hesse, Mary Bodensteiner, Ethan Oltrogge, Courtney Schmitz, Nick Grober and Kaylee Keitsch.

 Courtesy photo

The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter has not missed the opportunity to recognize and celebrate its outstanding chapter members, alumni, and supporters at annual banquets for 43 years. This year, as the usual large get together of members, parents, and guests was not able to happen, the banquet was held virtually so that members and chapter supporters could receive the recognition they deserve.

Awards were announced, and the new officer team was properly installed. The banquet was recorded on Sunday, Aug. 9, by the 2019-20 officers and the video is now on all of the social media platforms. It can be found on the Facebook page (Wapsie Valley FFA), Twitter (@WapsieValleyFFA) and on Instagram (@wapsieffa).

This year, members competed in many different events at the Sub-District and District levels. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, they were not able to compete at the State level. Congratulations to all who went above and beyond this year to represent the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter. The chapter truly offers its gratitude to all of the supporters who have helped make this FFA chapter successful throughout the years. Listed below are the special recognitions and awards received this year.

Sub-District Convention:

Ethan Oltrogge - Extemporaneous Speaking - 2nd Gold

Sloane Banger - Job Interview - 1st Gold

Brady Benning - Ag Sales - 2nd Gold

Tyce Hagenow - Ag Broadcasting - Bronze

Reily Richards - Public Speaking - 2nd Gold

Austin Hesse - Creed Speaking - 3rd Gold

Kennadi Neil, Anna Richards, and Hannah Miller: Program of Activities - 1st Gold

Clayton Hershey, Cannon Joerger, Brok Grober, Elle Voy, Treasa Wilcox, Sydney Matthias, Jayden Wagner - Conduct of Meetings - Bronze

Chapter Quiz - Mary Bodensteiner - Silver, Nick Grober - 1st Gold, Kaylee Kleitsch - 2nd Gold

District Convention:

Brady Benning - Ag Sales - Gold

Anna Richards, Hannah Miller, and Kennadi Neil: Program of Activities - 1st Gold

Sloane Banger - Job Interview - 2nd Gold

Ethan Oltrogge - Extemporaneous Speaking - 1st Gold

Nick Grober, Ryan Schares, Bridget Seeman, Ellie Neil, Mary Bodensteiner, Courtney Schmitz, Elle Voy, Kaylee Kleitsch - Experience the Action - 1st Gold

Austin Hesse - Creed Speaking - Bronze

Reily Richards - Public Speaking - 3rd Gold

Kaylee Kleitsch - District Officer Candidate

Courtney Schmitz and Nick Grober - Delegates

Hannah Miller - Secretary’s Book - Gold

Nick Grober - Treasurer’s Book - Silver

Kaylee Kleitsch - Reporter’s Book - 2nd Gold

State:

Reily Richards - State Officer Candidate

Proficiencies:

Districts

Nick Grober - Dairy production placement - Bronze

Kyle Voy - Diversified Crop Production - Gold Advance

Dori Waschkat - Poultry Production - Silver

Cole Neil - Beef Production Entrepreneurship - Silver

Anna Richards - Dairy Production Entrepreneurship - Gold Advance

State

Anna Richards - Dairy Entrepreneurship - 2nd Gold

Kyle Voy - Diversified crop production - 2nd Gold

Discovery Degree Recipients:

Mady Richards

Noah Richards

Kaleigh Lampe

Ava VanDaele

Brock Kleitsch

Brody Kleitsch

Greenhand Degree Recipients:

Anthony Jacque

Austin Hesse

Brok Grober

Kaden Foelske

Cannon Joeger

Clayton Hershey

Cole Sneider

Elle Voy

Emma Thurm

Bella Ryherd

Jaden Wagner

Keegan Brown

Lakin Foelske

Leah Huebner

Sydney Matthias

Teresa Wilcox

Tyce Hagenow

Devin Degroote

Kylie Barts

Joslyn Miller

Chapter Degree Recipients:

Annamae Burkhardt

Becca Platte

Bridget Seeman

Cooper South

Ellie Neil

Hunter Ackerman

Hunter Fuller

Jada Aiello

Joseph Ebaugh

Kaylie Curley

Luke Koepke

Maggie Burgett

Mary Bodensteiner

Nicolas Grober

Quincy Zuck

Ryan Schares

Iowa Degree Recipients:

Brady Benning

Brendon Brown

Olivia Hershey

Kaylee Kleitsch

Ethan Oltrogge

Courtney Schmitz

Kaleigh Thurm

Dori Waschkat

Dallas Wittenburg

American Degree Recipients:

Erika Jeanes

Jacob Joerger

Megan Lahmann

Sean Banger

Sidney Schnor

Austin Schares

Carson Woods

Outstanding Greenhand: Austin Hesse

Outstanding Sophomore: Nick Grober

Outstanding Junior: Kaylee Klieitsch

Outstanding Senior: Reily Richards

Honorary Degree - Gina Wiersma

Blue and Gold Award - Dave Dennler

Distinguished Service Award - Toneff Memorial Tractor Cade

Tags