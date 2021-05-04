I am truly amazed at the show of positive support for Wapsie Valley students and staff from so many different groups within our community. I experienced firsthand an opportunity to attend the Wapsie Valley 44th Annual FFA Awards Banquet this past month. Our FFA officers, student members, and teacher, Mr. Wyatt Forsyth, presented a wonderful meal and hosted an outstanding banquet that showcased program achievements from the past year. Even during a year of restrictions due to COVID-19, this organization found a way to continue to forge ahead with their goals in mind. They demonstrated the many skills and dispositions that define an FFA member; leadership, trust, integrity, superior communication skills, organization, and at the forefront, friendships. The amount of emotion, pride, and commitment to the Wapsie Valley FFA Program was very heartfelt within this group. Many parents, community members, past leaders, and staff attended this banquet to show their appreciation and support of this outstanding program.
Thank you to the 2020-21 FFA officers for this year; Kaylee Kleitsch — President, Nick Grober — VP, Courtney Schmitz — Secretary, Ethan Oltrogge — Treasurer, Mary Bodensteiner — Reporter, and Austin Hesse — Sentinel. Our new officers for the 2021-22 school year will be Mary Bodensteiner — President, Nick Grober — VP, Lily Schwickerath — Secretary, Brok Grober — Treasurer, Kaliya Lampe — Reporter, and Austin Hesse — Sentinel.
Our new CAPS Program (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) taught by teacher leader, Haley Tiedt, was supported in many ways by local businesses, clubs, and agencies. A particular thank you to Van Daele Insurance for supplying a location that CAPS called home for the 2020-21 school year. Our local banks, Northeast Security Bank and Readlyn Savings Bank, are always willing to support school-related projects. Our telephone partners, Oran Telephone and Readlyn Telephone, continue to support projects at schools and funding for competitive state events. Our local newspapers, Readlyn Chronicle and Fairbank Islander, are always willing to promote school events, organizations, and activities. A huge supporter also centers around the Wapsie Valley Education Foundation that pours thousands of dollars of funding directly into classrooms and programming for our students. Our local PTOs continue to support the classroom teacher needs and student activities within their elementary schools. The Wapsie Valley Booster Club at the 7-12 grade level continues to support many different areas of improvements to facilities, sporting equipment, lighting projects, and most recently, a large donation to a new concession stand for all our sports. Our Fine Arts Boosters continue to support the programming within the music and band areas. The contributors to the FFA Test Plot advance the agricultural knowledge base of our students. Local organized clubs including, Wapsie Valley Archery Club, MatPac Wrestling Club, and many additional local youth clubs and activities that provide valuable skill-building and leadership opportunities for students in the area. The volunteers and individual supporters who spend their time and energy in so many different ways with our students. My apologies if I’ve missed other entities that offer their services to this community and students.
This tremendous amount of positive community support has afforded our students the best possible learning environment and culture, and is deeply felt and much appreciated by all involved. On behalf of WVCSD students and staff, I thank you!
Stay Warrior Strong and Safe,
Dave Larson — Wapsie Valley CSD Superintendent