WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Symphonic Band will perform its fall concert Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., in Neumann Auditorium.
The band, under the direction of Scott Muntefering, will perform “Cakewalk” by Hershy Kay, “On Joyful Wing” by Michael Sweeney and “American Big Top” by Brian Balmages, as well as selections from “The Danserye.” The concert is free and open to the public.
Cynthia Bane, Wartburg psychology professor and vocalist with the Bluetone Jazz Collective, will be the guest vocal soloist on “But Not for Me” by George Gershwin for the musical “Girl Crazy.” The song, originally sung by Ginger Rogers, was later covered by Ella Fitzgerald.
The Symphonic Band has 62 members representing several states.