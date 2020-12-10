WAVERLY — A Wartburg Community Symphony All-Star String Quartet will present “A Little Christmas Livestream” on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.
The concert, which will be available on the Wartburg Community Symphony Facebook page, will include selections from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” as well as other holiday favorites. Brian Pfaltzgraff, associate professor of music, will read “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Performers include: Sam Stapleton, violin, Cara Lockard, violin, Sally Malcolm, viola, and Ludmila Lebedeva, cello.