WAVERLY — The Wartburg College chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma first-year honor society recently inducted 53 new members.
Those inducted from the area include Lucas Anderson of St. Lucas and Hanna Schmitt of Waucoma.
Phi Eta Sigma is the oldest and largest freshman honor society. A student must achieve a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and be in the top 20 percent of their class by the end of the first year.
Wartburg College’s Phi Eta Sigma members have the opportunity to win additional scholarships through the honor society as well as participate in a variety of social and service events on campus.