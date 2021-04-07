WAVERLY — Several Wartburg College music ensembles will offer their traditional spring music concerts this weekend, and all will be shared virtually as the choirs continue to do their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
All concerts are available on the college’s livestreaming service, Knight Vision. Links to each concert are available at https://www.wartburg.edu/knightvision/#april.
Upcoming concerts include:
Kantorei & Handbell Choir on Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m. The college’s chapel choir will perform songs like “Spirit, Moving Over Chaos,” “The Word Was God” and “Night of Wonder,” which was penned by Karen Black, Kantorei and Handbell Choir conductor. The Handbell Choir’s repertoire will include “Come, Thou Fount of Ev’ry Blessing,” “Down in the River to Pray” and “Sway.”
Kammerstreicher on Saturday, April 10, at 4 p.m. The chamber orchestra will premiere “Traveler Lost at the Dawn of Time” by Wartburg junior James Rettenmeier. Other pieces will include Antonio Vivaldi’s “Spring” and Franz Schubert’s “Salve Regina.”
St. Elizabeth Chorale on Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. Under the direction of Nicki Toliver, the soprano and alto choir will sing “Love Is Love Is Love Is Love” by Abbie Betinis, “For the Beauty of the Earth” by John Rutter and “I Stood Here In My Dark Dreams” by Clara Wieck Schumann and arranged by James McCullough.
Ritterchor with Festeburg on Sunday, April 11, at 4 p.m. The tenor and bass choir, under the direction of Lee Nelson, will perform selections that include “We Gather Together,” a Dutch melody by Eduard Kremser; “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” a traditional Appalachian hymn; “That Which Remains,” with text by Helen Keller; and “Harriet Tubman,” with text by Eloise Greenfield and music by Rollo Dilworth. The student-led Festeburg a cappella group will be featured on “The Parting Glass” and “Fergus an’ Molly.”