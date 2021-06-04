WAVERLY — Wartburg College recently established the Robert Holtz Memorial Scholarship to celebrate the life and generosity of Robert “Bob” Holtz.
Holtz was a longtime supporter of Wartburg, providing the annually funded Robert Holtz Scholarship to students from Delaware County for nearly two decades. Upon his passing in 2020, Holtz gifted $500,000 to establish an endowed scholarship, which will benefit students from northeast Iowa, with preference to students from Delaware or Clayton counties, who have a rural background and demonstrate an aptitude for learning.
Alaina Lynch, a 2006 Wartburg graduate, was the first benefactor of the annually funded Robert Holtz Scholarship and received the scholarship all four years of her college career.
Holtz was born on his home farm in Greeley and worked as a farm hand until he entered the U.S. Army in 1952. Upon his honorable discharge, Holtz returned to the farm until his death. He also founded Holtz Construction, which built farm buildings and grain bins.
“His pride in our modest rural community is evident in the generosity he has bestowed on its members,” said Lynch. “I am grateful to have known and benefited from his success. He has absolutely left a legacy for our community.”