WAVERLY — Thirty-seven Wartburg College students and recent graduates were recognized for their work with student media at the annual Iowa College Media Association awards during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Area students honored are:
Silvia Oakland, of Hawkeye, who earned a first-place finish in Best Feature Story, Best Page 1 Design and Best Use of Social Media in the news media division. She also earned third-place honors for Best Social Justice Coverage in the media division and Best Feature Package in the radio division. She earned an honorable mention in Best News Photograph, Best Interactive Content and Best Staff Editorial in the news division and Best News Programming in the television division.
Annika Wall, of Jesup, who earned first place in the news division for Best Sports Story, Best Page 1 Design, Best Graphic/Illustration, Best Print Design and Best Use of Social Media, and second place for Best Magazine/Special Section Cover and Best Print Design. She also earned third place in Best Sports Photograph, Best Multimedia Slideshow (for her work on a capstone documentary), Best Social Justice Coverage and Best Interactive Content in the news division. In the radio division, she also earned first place for Best News Programming, Best Long-form Package and Best Feature Package. Wall also earned both second place and an honorable mention in Best Sports Broadcast. For her work in television, Wall earned second place in Best News Programming and Best Sportscasting and third place in Best News, Public Affairs, or Sports Storytelling. Wall earned an honorable mention for Best Investigative News Story and Best Staff Editorial in the news division; Best Feature Package in radio; and Best Newscast and Best Sportscasting in television.
Matthew Ohl, of Independence, who earned first place for Best Multimedia Slide Show and Best Short Documentary for his work on the capstone documentary "Beyond the Battlefield." He also earned second place in Best Promo, Commercial, PSA and third place in Best Short Film.
Anjela Waterman, of Elgin, who earned first place in Best Promo and Best Show (Entertainment) in the radio division.
Henry Hahn, of Lamont, who earned third place in Best Promo and third place in Best PSA in the radio division.
James Mossman, of Winthrop, who earned first place for Best Show (Entertainment) in the radio division.
Wartburg student media took home a total of 64 awards. The Trumpet, the college's student-run newspaper, was named the News Media Organization of the Year for the second year in a row. KWAR was named the Radio Station of the Year.
Student media advisers are Ron Johnson (Knight Vision News), Pam Ohrt (KWAR) and Suzanne Behnke (Trumpet). Penni Pier, the department chair, oversees the Capstone program.
ICMA is made up of 12 Iowa colleges. The annual conference is held in conjunction with the Iowa Newspaper Association's conference.