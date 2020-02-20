WAVERLY — Twenty-seven Wartburg College students and recent graduates were recognized for their work with student media at the annual Iowa College Media Association awards Feb. 6 in Des Moines.
Those being recognized include:
Silvia Oakland, of Hawkeye, earned first place in News Photo and Feature Story as well as second place in Headlines and Magazine. She took home both first and third in the News Story division. Oakland earned third place in the Blog division and an honorable mention for Page 1 design. In the radio division, she earned first for Entertainment Show.
Annika Wall, of Jesup, was named the Pat Pisarik Journalist of the Year, which is given to the outstanding journalist serving college media in the past academic year. She also earned first place in Sports Photo, News Story, Print Design and Online Video. Wall earned third place in Online Design and honorable mentions for Investigative News, Page 1, Magazine and Graphic. In the radio division, she earned second in Sports Program and third in Long-Form Package. In the TV division, she took home first in News Programming and an honorable mention in Sportscasting.
Wartburg student media took home a total of 52 awards, including 33 in the News Media division — a school record for awards. The Trumpet, the college’s student-run newspaper, also was named the News Media Organization of the Year.
Student media advisers are Ron Johnson (Cedar Valley Today), Pam Ohrt (KWAR) and Jessica Martin (Trumpet). Penni Pier, the department chair, oversees the Capstone program.
ICMA is made up of 12 Iowa colleges. The annual conference is held in conjunction with the Iowa Newspaper Association’s conference.