Wartburg students to premiere 'My People's Bones: The Life & Fight of Maria Pearson'

WAVERLY — Simplex Stories will premiere the documentary "My People's Bones: The Life & Fight of Maria Pearson" at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 19, via Wartburg College's livestreaming service, Knight Vision.
Production of the film is the final project for fourth-year students graduating from the college's Department of Journalism & Communication. The Simplex Stories team includes Silvia Oakland of Hawkeye, a writer/producer on the project.
The 15-minute film showcases the impact Maria Pearson had on the Indigenous communities of Iowa and beyond. Pearson was the driving force behind the creation of the Iowa Burial Protections Act and the Native American Grave and Repatriation Act of 1990, both of which protect the remains and artifacts of Indigenous societies dug up by archaeologists. She worked with local, national and international governments to help educate them about the importance of Indigenous culture. Following in Pearson's footsteps, many have been inspired to speak up for the rights and beliefs of Indigenous cultures across the nation.
Preceding "My People's Bones" are two other documentaries: "Letters from a Young State," which tells the story of Swedish author Fredrika Bremer at 1 p.m., and "Changing Hearts and Minds: The Ruby Sutton Story," which tells the story of social justice advocate Ruby Sutton at 1:30 p.m.
For more information on production, follow Simplex Stories on Facebook, Instagram or visit mypeoplesbones.com.