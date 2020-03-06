WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s student-run newspaper, The Trumpet, earned eighth place in the Best of Show Newspaper General Excellence category, and staff writers and photographers took home nine individual awards at the Associated College Press: Best of the Midwest Conference in Minneapolis.
Those receiving accolades include:
Silvia Oakland, of Hawkeye, Trumpet editor-in-chief, earned second place in the New Photo category for her photo showcasing traditional dances from the Iowa Latino Heritage Festival. Oakland and Mac Nuanez earned fifth place in the Multimedia Story Category for their story package “U.S. enacts travel ban, coronavirus found in Chicago.”
Oakland also received 10th place in the Feature Story category with her story “Lantinx students feel pressure to avoid native language,” along with seventh place in the News Story category for “Freedom and pressure: Alcohol use in college.”
Annika Wall, of Jesup, Trumpet managing editor, received fourth place for her Multimedia Story Package, “Outrage culture affects campus political dialogue.” Wall and Ryan Reebenacker, Trumpet sports writer, teamed up to earn second place in the Single Page Design category for their work on The Trumpet’s Nov. 5 sports page.
Jessica Martin, visiting assistant professor of journalism and communication, is The Trumpet student media advisor.