WAVERLY — The Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees will brighten the halls of the Wartburg College Classroom Technology Center Dec. 4-17.
The holiday display, open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, combines the efforts of the college and the community, with Christmas trees decorated by academic departments, offices and student organizations at Wartburg and community businesses and nonprofits.
For those interested in decorating a tree to display, the deadline to sign up is Friday, Nov. 22. For more information and/or to register a tree, visit www.wartburg.edu/trees. There is no cost to participate.
The festival attracts about 5,000 guests, including those visiting the community for events like Christmas with Wartburg, Waverly’s Christmas Greetings on Main, Wartburg’s December Commencement and the Wartburg Community Symphony Holiday Concert.