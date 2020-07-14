CEDAR FALLS — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will be holding auditions for orchestral musicians on Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28, from 4 - 10 p.m. each day.
The auditions will be held at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. Social distancing will be observed during all phases of the audition process. Masking and sanitation practices will also be in place.
Orchestral musicians interested in playing with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony are encouraged to visit the wcfsymphony website at https://www.wcfsymphony.org/about-us/auditions-jobs/ for more information and to sign up for an audition time. Auditions will be held for the following positions within the orchestra:
Trumpet III
Contrabassoon/Bassoon III
Substitute players for woodwind, brass and string instruments.
Questions regarding auditioning for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony may be directed to Personnel Manager Nathan Stucky (nstucky@wcfsymphony.org) or Executive Director Rich Frevert (rfrevert@wcfsymphony.org). Phone inquiries may be directed to 319-273-3373.
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony musicians are compensated per service and mileage is available for players living outside the Waterloo Cedar Falls metropolitan area.