CEDAR FALLS — The 2020-21 season will be the most unique in wcfsymphony’s history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pauline Barrett artistic director and Conductor Jason Weinberger and Executive Director Rich Frevert are excited to announce plans for the orchestra’s upcoming season, its 91st.
In spite of the pandemic, there will be more ways than ever for patrons to connect with the musicians and exceptional music of wcfsymphony. The orchestra is Ready to Play online for the community this fall, until it is safe to perform for live audiences again.
For the remainder of 2020, all wcfsymphony events will go online with recorded and live-streamed concerts, feature stories, conversations and videos. All events will be available free of charge through the wcfsymphony Facebook page, YouTube Channel and at wcfsymphony.org.
Commenting on plans for the new season, Frevert said, “We have developed exciting online experiences for adults, families and kids designed to showcase our musicians and fun, behind-the-scenes stories about what makes a symphony orchestra tick. This is a great time for us to engage with both long-time and new audiences in really innovative ways.”
Maestro Weinberger added, “I’m very hopeful that we can use this unusual situation as an opportunity to reimagine how listeners interact with our work. Between our pre-recorded programming - much of which we’ve already launched - and enterprising live stream performances this fall, our goal is to make sure that our music making is widely accessible and encourages listeners of all kinds to engage more meaningfully with music. I’m particularly excited that our organization has taken the major step of offering all pandemic programming free of charge.”
Season Opener
The 2020-21 season will open with a live-streamed performance on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m., broadcast from Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. This performance will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven, with movements from his Septet for Winds and Strings, op 20. Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Louis Spohr and Franz Schubert will also be on the program.
In addition to the live-stream, wcfsymphony will present a series of online features between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. These features will include the story of the symphony’s special collaboration for this event with Waterloo’s Youth Art Team.
Young artists from the Team studied Beethoven and his music this summer and created pieces of visual art based on their reactions to what they learned. Details for the features will be posted on wcfsymphony’s Facebook page and at wcfsymphony.org. Patrons will also receive details by email.
And then …
To adjust to the ever-changing situation with the pandemic, wcfsymphony will, in the coming months, announce events for the remainder of 2020 and early 2021. Event details will be announced by email, at wcfsymphony.org, in the wcfsymphony newsletter, on social media and through traditional media outlets. These events will include:
• Additional online performances from the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
• Live chats and insights with Jason Weinberger
• Live from the Archive broadcasts of past wcfsymphony concerts
• Individual wcfsymphony musician performances and interviews
• Preview of a new concert project with well-known local artist Gary Kelley
The Ready to Play Campaign
wcfsymphony will experience a considerable loss of ticket revenue during the upcoming season. To fund free online events, reach new patrons and keep the symphony healthy until live performances return, Maestro Weinberger and Frevert also announced a special Ready to Play fundraising campaign.
Patrons and the general public are being asked to make a special gift of $100 or more (in addition to their normal annual fund contributions) in support of the Ready to Play Campaign. Gifts may be made by visiting wcfsymphony.org/support-us, calling 319-273-3373 or mailing a check to wcfsymphony, Gallagher-Bluedorn PAC #17, Cedar Falls, IA 50614.
“We thank music-lovers in the Cedar Valley for their support in helping wcfsymphony emerge from the pandemic as an even more vibrant organization. We hope to see everyone online very soon!” said Frevert.