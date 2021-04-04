CEDAR FALLS — Thanks to the ongoing support from the Cedar Valley community over the past year, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony is ready to play outdoors for live audiences again. Audiences will once again be able to feed their love of live music with the symphony’s free series of physically-distanced performances, featuring the full orchestra playing orchestral, patriotic, and jazz classics alongside special guest artists from the area.
The concerts will begin Saturday, June 12 with a program of inspiring orchestral classics, old and new, heralding the return of live orchestral performance to the Cedar Valley. The concert is part of the 2021 My Waterloo Days celebration. The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Riverloop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo. All are welcome and there is no charge.
On Saturday, July 3, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony returns to the Riverloop stage during the community’s favorite patriotic show of the year, the Mayor’s Fireworks. This year, the symphony concert will be better than ever with the orchestra accompanying the fireworks. The wcfsymphony concert starts at 8 p.m., followed by the fireworks at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 4, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will be joined by the talented and stylish Travis Turpin with his special guest (and his wife), Abby Turpin, for an evening of song, stories and great music.
Further details about these concerts will be announced as the dates approach.
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony summer performances are sponsored by Buzz Anderson, the City of Waterloo and Main Street Waterloo. Funding is also provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.