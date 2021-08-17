Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — Michelle Westphal of Waterloo was the big winner in the Fleet Farm Canned Preserves competition, judged Tuesday, Aug. 10, prior to the start of the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Westphal won First, Second and Third Places Overall, the Reserve Sweepstakes title and a total of $300 in gift cards.

Rod Zeitler of Iowa City won the Sweepstakes award.

A preserve is a soft set spread made with fruit and sugar. Entries were judged on flavor, consistency, appearance and food safety.

Complete results follow:

Apricot

1) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo

2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City

Cherry

1) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo

2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City

Peach

1) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo

2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City

Pineapple

1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City

Plum

1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City

Raspberry

1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City

2) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo

Red Tomato

1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City

2) Ilene M. Wallace, Council Bluffs

3) Nancy Woody, Colfax

Strawberry

1) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo

2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City

3) Julie Coy, West Des Moines

Yellow Tomato

1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City

2) Ilene M. Wallace, Council Bluffs

Preserves Other Than Named

1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City

2) Jacqueline Riekena, West Des Moines

3) Julie Coy, West Des Moines

The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 134 divisions, 603 classes and nearly 6500 entries at this year’s Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Urban Air.

