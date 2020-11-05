My friend, Vernie McClennan and I both belong to the Oelwein Writers’ League. We are both the same age and remember the same way we remarked about life. We thought it would be fun to write some of the sayings for your remembrance and entertainment. I call them “usta says”, but they might still be in use.
There are lots more, but these are our favorites.
If I had any money, I’d stay up all night and look at it.
What is on the table looks like slim pickins.
She is crazy as a bedbug.
Don’t keep carryin’ on about it.
It’s half past kissin’ time…..time to kiss again.
That came right from the horse’s mouth.
Shut the door. Were you born in a barn?
Shut the screen door; you’re letting the flies out.
I wish I had that swing in my back yard. (Spoken of a young girl walking.)
I’ll wait till the cows come home.
Who was your waiter last year? (Ungracious answer)
Hubba, Hubba!!!
Get your eyes full, then fill your pockets.
He’s going lickity split.
He is the salt of the earth; a prince of a fellow.
Hold your horses.
We’re off like a dirty shirt on a Saturday night.
We’re off like a herd of turtles.
It happens once in a blue moon.
He has more money than brains.
You look kind of pie-eyed.
Looking at each other like a couple of sick cows.
He flew the coop.
Sit down……take a load off.
We’ll see once.
Come again when you can’t stay so long.
She let the cat out of the bag.
She sure is dressy; but not a clothes horse.
She was going like sixty.
Who died and left you boss?
It’s snowing down south. (Your slip is showing.)
He don’t amount to a hill of beans.
He wouldn’t be happy if he was hung with a new rope.
He’s in the doghouse.
Well, I never!!!