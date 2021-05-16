The West Central Class of 1971 celebrated their 50th year class reunion on May 14 and 15.
The class was invited to tour the new West Central High School and attend the graduation of the West Central Class of 2021 at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14. The guest speaker during the graduation ceremony representing the class of 1971 was Holly Seegers Sniff who spoke to the new graduates and shared her challenges and choices after graduation.
On Saturday, May 15, the class had their 50th class reunion dinner at Gus and Tony’s Town House Cafe in West Union. The class members visited, had dinner, and shared their family and retirement stories.