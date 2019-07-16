Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

West Central class of 1969 holds 50th reunion

Several members of the West Central (Maynard) class of 1969 gathered for their 50th Class Reunion at the 2019 graduation ceremony held at the Maynard gymnasium on Friday, May 24, 2019. Pictured here l-r, front row, Ava Bruner Stamp, Mary Rausch Rohlman, Mary Ann Knief Munger, Irene Henniges Weidman, Deborah Zupke McCormick, Bonnie Glew Peacock, Maureen Burke Woodward, Diane Albert Staples, and Marlys Klammer Siesseger. Second row, l-r, Becky Hoeger Hurd, Beth Guenther, Dale Steen, Debra Thyer Schroeder, Linda Meyer, Joann Kaune Drewes, Joan Lamphier Steffen, Leo Steffen, and Beth Albrecht Slack. Third row, l-r, Chuck Hurd, Ray Paul, Glen Stewart, Bill Malven, Dennis Hamann, Bill Wells, and Dale Rueber. Fourth row, l-r, Jerry Cumberland, Duane Wente, Mark Custer, Sharla Fuller Borg, Geri Dilley Becker, Dennis Schrader, and Rick Schlee. Absent for the photo was Mike Hurd.

West Central class of 1969 held their 50th class reunion the weekend of May 24-26, 2019. Thirty-three classmates attended the West Central graduation ceremony on Friday evening, May 24. They were given a tour of the school facility, before being served cake and punch prior to the graduation ceremony.

They were honored to be a part of the traditional pomp and circumstance march into the gymnasium with the current 2019 graduating class. Following the ceremony, classmates were guests of Larry and Mary Ann (Knief) Munger at their home in Maynard.

On Saturday, May 25, classmates were invited to Vaughn and Joann (Kaune) Drewes farm at West Union. They enjoyed the day reminiscing school days and touring the Drewes’ collection of farm tractors before the evening meal which was catered by Bad Boys BBQ of West Union.

Sunday, May 26, a send-off breakfast was held at the Munger home to cap off the Memorial Day weekend. The class appreciated Mary Ann (Knief) Munger and Ava (Bruner) Stamp for coordinating the entire weekend of activities.

