West Central class of 1969 holds 50th reunion

West Central class of 1969 held their 50th class reunion the weekend of May 24-26, 2019. Thirty-three classmates attended the West Central graduation ceremony on Friday evening, May 24. They were given a tour of the school facility, before being served cake and punch prior to the graduation ceremony.
They were honored to be a part of the traditional pomp and circumstance march into the gymnasium with the current 2019 graduating class. Following the ceremony, classmates were guests of Larry and Mary Ann (Knief) Munger at their home in Maynard.
On Saturday, May 25, classmates were invited to Vaughn and Joann (Kaune) Drewes farm at West Union. They enjoyed the day reminiscing school days and touring the Drewes’ collection of farm tractors before the evening meal which was catered by Bad Boys BBQ of West Union.
Sunday, May 26, a send-off breakfast was held at the Munger home to cap off the Memorial Day weekend. The class appreciated Mary Ann (Knief) Munger and Ava (Bruner) Stamp for coordinating the entire weekend of activities.