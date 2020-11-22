Maynard American Legion Post 245 awarded flag essay winners. Earlier in the school year legionnaires of Post 245 visited the fifth grade class at West Central where they showed a video and discussed the importance of the American flag. The members of the class were asked to write an essay of 300 words or less on” What the flag meant to them.”
The essays were judged, and the top three winners were Christopher Strief, first place, Kamryn Kappmeyer, second place, and Harlow Bender, third place. Christopher Strief’s essay is being sent on to the 4th District level competition.
The Maynard American Legion thanks all the students that participated in the contest.