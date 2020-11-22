Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Top flag essayists

Pictured are the top three winners of the contest. Left to right is Post Vice Commander Bill Brownell, 1st place Christopher Strief, 2nd place Kamryn Kappmeyer, 3rd place Harlow Bender, and Post Commander Jon Harrison.

 Courtesy photo

Maynard American Legion Post 245 awarded flag essay winners. Earlier in the school year legionnaires of Post 245 visited the fifth grade class at West Central where they showed a video and discussed the importance of the American flag. The members of the class were asked to write an essay of 300 words or less on” What the flag meant to them.”

The essays were judged, and the top three winners were Christopher Strief, first place, Kamryn Kappmeyer, second place, and Harlow Bender, third place. Christopher Strief’s essay is being sent on to the 4th District level competition.

The Maynard American Legion thanks all the students that participated in the contest.

