West Central CSD is participating in the Summer Food Service Program during fall 2020. Meals will be provided to all enrolled children free of charge.
The program runs Sept. 14 through Dec. 31, or until funding runs out. Breakfast is served from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch is served from 10:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
The income guidelines for reduced-price meals by family size are listed below. Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at:
http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Iowa Non-Discrimination Statement:
“It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.6, 216.7, and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office building, 400 E. 14th St. Des Moines, IA 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121, 800-457-4416; website: https://icrc.iowa.gov/.”
The following federal income eligibility guidelines will be in place once funding for the free meals program is exhausted.
Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines for School Year 2020-2021
Household Size Yearly Monthly Twice a Month Every Two Weeks Weekly
1 23,606 1,968 984 908 454
2 31,894 2,658 1,329 1,227 614
3 40,182 3,349 1,675 1,546 773
4 48,470 4,040 2,020 1,865 933
5 56,758 4,730 2,365 2,183 1,092
6 65,046 5,421 2,711 2,502 1,251
7 73,334 6,112 3,056 2,821 1,411
8 81,622 6,802 3,401 3,140 1,570
Each additional person: 8,288 691 346 319 160