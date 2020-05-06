Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Westgate American Legion Post 92 Commander Lyle Gordon regrets to announce the legion has cancelled its plans for a Memorial Day program this year due to safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, members will be putting flags on the graves on Thursday, May 21, at 5 p.m. using recommended precautions and social distancing.

