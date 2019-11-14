Westgate veterans honored with Quilts of Valor at annual luncheon

The Westgate American Legion Post 92 held its annual Veterans Day Soup and Sandwich Luncheon Sunday, Nov. 10. During the luncheon four Westgate area veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor by the Fayette County Piecemakers Quilt Guild. Veterans honored included:
Don Nauholz served in the US Army from 1952-1953. He was stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, and ultimately served in Korea.
Norman Fink served in the US Army from 1953-1954, serving 18 months in Okinawa.
Lloyd Hultman served in the US Navy from 1955-1957. He served aboard the USS Lexington, in Subic Bay in the Philippines, and at Treasure Island in San Francisco.
Leon Treptow served in the US Army from 1965-1967 and was stationed in Thailand.
All four received patriotic-themed quilts from the quilt guild and recognition certificates from the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Also recognized during the ceremony was Diean Sabin of Westgate. Diean pieced, quilted, and donated three of the quilts presented Sunday. She has previously donated her quilting services for several other Quilts of Valor. She was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Quilts of Valor Foundation.