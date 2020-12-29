While fireworks exploding over Sydney harbor usually symbolizes the start of global New Year festivities for most Brits, it may surprise you to hear that Australia is not the first country in the world to welcome the New Year.
The Pacific island of Tonga is first to ring in the New Year and celebrated at 10 a.m. GMT on Dec. 31 — making the tiny island nation the first to head into a fresh year.
Where will 2021 arrive last?
After traveling all around the world, the New Year eventually comes full circle – or near enough.
The last place or places to ring in 2021 will be the tiny outlying islands of the US.
Baker Island and Howland Island will see the New Year at noon GMT on Jan. 1 – but as it’s uninhabited, we tend to forget about it.
Second to last will be American Samoa at 11a.m. – just 558 miles from Tonga, where locals and visitors were celebrating a full 25 hours before.
It’s therefore possible to get a quick flight in between the two and count down to 2021 twice.
What time does New Year arrive around the world?
Using London time, which is 6 hours ahead of Iowa CST, this is when the world will welcome 2021:
Dec. 31
10 a.m. — Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati
10:15 a.m. — New Zealand
1 p.m. — Most of Australia
3 p.m. — Japan, South Korea and North Korea
4 p.m. — China, Philippines, Singapore
5 p.m. — Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia
6 p.m. — Bangladesh
6:15 p.m. — Nepal
6:30 p.m. — India and Sri Lanka
7 p.m. — Pakistan
8 p.m. — Azerbaijan
8:30 p.m. — Iran
9 p.m. — Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia
10 p.m. — Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary and other central and eastern European cities
11 p.m. — Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain
Midnight — UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal