OSSIAN — Whitetails Unlimited Chapters have banquets planned in the coming months.
The Whitetails Unlimited Deer Camp Tour 2021 will be held Saturday, Feb. 13 at Wild Woods Event Center, 110 W. Main St., Ossian. Tickets are on sale with an order deadline of Feb. 6. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Everyone receives a Deer Camp Tour 2021 shirt as a door prize.
The Volga Chapter will host its annual banquet Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Hawkeye Community Center, Main Street, Hawkeye. The deadline to order tickets is Feb. 13. No tickets will be sold at the door.
At all Whitetails Unlimited events there will be games, raffles and a social hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. A large prime rib dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
Persons can order tickets by going to www.whitetailsunlimited.com/events/banquets/ and search for your chapter’s name.