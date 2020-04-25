OELWEIN – Woody plants, daphnes, plants with strange sounding names, rock gardens? All are music to Gary Whittenbaugh’s ears. He has been gardening for more than 40 years and can answer any question you may have about creating a rock garden with unusual plants and conifers.
Whittenbaugh, a master gardener, attends as many meetings of conifer and rock garden enthusiasts as he can. He also submits articles and photos to these publications.
In the recent issue of Rock Garden Quarterly, Whittenbaugh has a six-page spread with colored photos of many of the plants in his garden at 625 Third Ave. S.W.
Gary and his brother Tom, both retired from the Service Center, a long time Oelwein appliance store, host visitors at their garden the year-around, weather permitting.