Each year, most Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus. In the West, Christmas is celebrated on December 25th. In Eastern Orthodox churches, the celebration is held on January 7th. Actually, no one knows the exact date that Jesus was born. The date has never been as important as the fact of Jesus’ birth.
Christmas is the celebration of the ‘Incarnation.’ John, in his gospel, tells us, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God.” (John 1:1-2) Later on in that same section, John says, “And the Word became flesh, and dwelt among us, and we saw His glory, glory as of the only begotten from the Father, full of grace and truth.” (John 1:14) God took on human flesh – God became incarnate. Yahweh of the Old Testament became a human being.
The incarnation is a very radical idea. Is it possible that the Creator of the universe could become a human being? Paul taught the same thing – “Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus, who, although He existed in the form of God, did not regard equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of a bond-servant, and being made in the likeness of men.” (Philippians 2:4-7) Jesus existed in the form of God, and was made in the likeness of a man.
That is the basis of the Christmas celebration. It is the celebration of the invasion of this fallen world by the Sinless Savior – Who gave Himself as a sacrifice for sinners. That sacrifice makes it possible for sinful people to have a new relationship with God, unhindered by sin.
Christmas is the celebration of our liberation from the oppression of sin and death by the work of the Savior, Jesus. God has heard the cries of His people and come down and delivered them from condemnation and doom. Jesus did that by dying upon the cross at the hands of sinful men. Even though His death was a horrible miscarriage of justice, God used it to bring the joy of salvation to His people.
The Church has not always celebrated the birth of Jesus. Not until well after Constantine converted (312 A.D.) to Christianity and made it a legal religion did the Church begin to officially celebrate Christmas. Even then however, it has not always been universally celebrated. The Puritans of England refused to celebrate Christmas. (“The Twelve Days of Christmas” was a song composed as a teaching tool and sung by Catholics in England during the Protectorate of Cromwell.) New England Puritans, who would celebrate Thanksgiving, banned the observance of Christmas.
Christianity can survive without the celebration of Christmas, but Christmas can’t survive without Christian dogma. Whether one agrees with the celebration or not, Christmas recognizes the Incarnation. Christmas is the culmination of the Old Testament promises of a Messiah (Savior). The Messiah would deliver God’s people from their sin, oppression and exile. Jesus, Who is God in human flesh, fulfilled those promises. And Christmas celebrates His birth.
When people wish one another a ‘Merry Christmas,’ there is a great deal of theology and history behind the greeting. To say ‘Merry Christmas’ is not the same thing as saying ‘Happy Holidays.’ To say ‘Merry Christmas’ is to recognize that Jesus is the Messiah. ‘Merry Christmas’ recognizes that God has become a man. ‘Merry Christmas’ affirms that God has delivered His people from their sin. ‘Merry Christmas’ looks beyond the stable in Bethlehem to the cross of Calvary – and even to the empty tomb of Easter.
Of course, one does not have to be a Christian to celebrate Christmas. Christmas is a tradition in our culture. Gifts and decorations and Christmas trees and bells and angels are deeply ingrained into our culture at Christmas time. Even Santa Claus is modeled after a medieval saint, Saint Nicolas.
Christians celebrate Christmas, not as a cultural tradition but as a recognition of an historical event. Christmas is one of those foundational facts of our civilization. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus, The Messiah, the Savior of God’s people.
Merry Christmas!
The Rev. Dan Driscoll serves as pastor at the Evangelical Free Church of Oelwein.