The January Women, Infant and Children’s (WIC) Clinic schedule has been announced for Fayette County residents.
A WIC Clinic will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union on Thursday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oelwein WIC Clinics will be held at the Oelwein Zion Lutheran Church, on Monday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Persons may contact Clayton County VNA WIC Program at 1-888-836-7867 or 563-880-0941 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.