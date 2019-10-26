Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The November Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Clinics have been schedule for Fayette County.

A WIC Clinic will be held in West Union at Zion Lutheran Church on Thursday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An Oelwein WIC Clinic will be held at the Oelwein Zion Lutheran Church at 400 East Charles St., on Monday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Persons may contact Clayton County VNA WIC Program at 1-888-836-7867 or 563-880-0941 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome at these clinics.

