WIC is the special nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children.
WIC is not currently doing face to face appointments, but staff is available by phone Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 563-245-1145 or the WIC cell phone at 563-880-0941.
Clients who have a WIC appointment scheduled for West Union on April 16 or Oelwein on April 20 and 21 can still receive WIC benefits.
A member of the WIC staff will contact you via phone call or by text to do the appointment over the phone. Clients will receive a text message from WIC asking them to text proof of ID, address and income if the appointment is a certification or recertification.
All who are current WIC participants or someone who needs to sign up for WIC can con-tact the Clayton County VNA WIC Program at 563-245-1145 or the WIC cell phone at 563-880-0941. The Clayton County contact information applies to persons in Fayette County as well.