Join Iowa
Learning Farms and state climatologist for an update on this year’s weather
AMES — Iowa Learning Farms will host a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at noon about Iowa’s weather in 2020.
“With 95-99% of Iowa experiencing abnormal dryness or drought and 57 counties affected by the derecho, most Iowans have been impacted by this year’s wild weather,” said Justin Glisan, the state climatologist of Iowa.
During this webinar, Glisan will discuss initial drought formation and expansion across western Iowa, as well as the short and long-term impacts of the drought on the growing season and crop production. Additionally, he will discuss the severe derecho that moved through Iowa on Aug. 10, producing widespread damage in rural and urban areas, including the extreme drought region in west-central Iowa.
As state climatologist, Glisan’s responsibilities include quality control of Iowa weather observations, weekly recommendations to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and weekly and monthly climate summaries for state stakeholders. Glisan also advises the Iowa secretary of agriculture on climatological matters that impact the agricultural sector, such as how trends in precipitation and temperature are changing.
Iowa’s weather and climate observations, which date back to 1872, help tell the story of Iowa agriculture and how resilient and innovative the state’s farmers are and have been.
To participate in the live webinar, shortly before noon on Sept. 30, click this URL, or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172
Or, go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 364 284 172. Or, join from a dial-in phone line by dialing: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923; meeting ID: 364 284 172.
The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time. Archived webinars are available online.
A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for, for those who are able to participate in the live webinar. Information about how to apply to receive the unit (if approved) will be provided at the end of the live webinar.