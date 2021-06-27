The Wilder Memorial Museum has a mannequin on display dressed in a baseball uniform from the Strawberry Point Team. Lucy, Helen Leachman’s great-granddaughter, asked about the mannequin a few weeks ago during a tour and this is the record I found about very early baseball playing in Strawberry Point.
“Play Ball!” According to all available records, those words were probably first officially spoken in the Strawberry Point Community in the year 1875 when the town baseball team faced an Elkader team in Bushee’s pasture.
Subsequent games followed that year, with Strawberry Point’s unidentified team members always “giving their all” for their enthusiastic and loyal supporters.
In 1876, a youthful set of players came into the picture, who despite their youth, were a credit to the community and earned a reputation for playing good baseball.
It has been reported that from 1901 to 1910 the demand for quality baseball players increased greatly, and the city began hiring players to augment the team’s power. Many examples of fine baseball playing are said to have occurred during that period.
As the years went by, the Strawberry Point Baseball Team changed members from time to time, carried throughout their wins and losses by their strongly supportive fans.
The pinnacle of baseball in Strawberry Point was reached in 1939 when the town proudly became the home of a championship team. When the sportsmen were presented a trophy in recognition of having become the Maquoketa Valley Champions, pride was felt by the entire community who had furnished firm support throughout the year. No greater victory was ever enjoyed by a team from the town of Strawberry Point and the history of baseball in the area attests to the fact that the quality of the game of baseball there lagged somewhat in the years that followed.
Members of the Strawberry Point team which won the Maquoketa Valley Championship in 1939 were: Luverne “Lefty” Dunsmoore, Gene Goodman, Ray Fliehler, Jim Goodman, L.J. “Spec” Wiley, Howdy Edmonds, Francis Arthur, Ed Barnes, Robert Burbridge, Ernest Opperman, Ed Lyons, Wendell Holmes, and Melvin Alderson.
