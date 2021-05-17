The Wilder Memorial Museum will hold its grand reopening Saturday, May 29, at 10 am. We are excited to celebrate our 50th anniversary plus 1! We will welcome Mayor Hannah Evans and guests that day to begin our 2021 season. Steve and Mary Wikert and members of the Prairie Rapids Doll Club who gave so much to enhance and revitalize the doll displays that were the initial start to the museum will be present.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is your museum. It is the heritage of Strawberry Point and Northeast Iowa – past to present. There is no present time without our past heritage and with it we understand and value the progress and achievements that have been made with a great deal of hard work.
Today, field work is done with large tractors, discs, cultivators, and planters to get crops in. Small tillers are being used to prepare home gardens along with the use of hand tilling equipment.
Margaret and Jerry Harvey donated a single blade garden plow to the museum which was pulled by a horse to work a garden. Progress has moved us beyond that with gas operated tractors and tillers.
When things get dry, it’s easy to bring out the garden hose and sprinkler to water the garden. Buckets of water are no longer carried on the shoulders of women and men from streams or wells to provide for the garden, housework, and personal needs. I know that I am taking you back close to 100 years but the work and progress in our time is evident and needs to be appreciated.
The Wilder Memorial Museum will open Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The regular museum hours will be Sunday-Thursday, 1-4 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We look forward to seeing you.