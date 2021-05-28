The Wilder Memorial Museum on West Mission Street in Strawberry Point is celebrating its 50th anniversary plus-1. Area residents are invited to the grand reopening this Memorial Day weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 30.
Visitors will see that the Wilder Memorial Museum lives up to its purpose “To preserve the past for the benefit of the present, the future and YOU!”
Regular hours following the grand reopening weekend will be Sunday through Thursday, 1-4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.