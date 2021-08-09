The Wilder Memorial Museum announces it has received an Iowa Arts & Culture Resilience Grant from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Grant funds will support the museum’s Oral History Project & Artifact Video Programs. The project will add video display information of museum artifacts for tours.
More than 200 Iowa organizations and individuals working in arts and culture, film and media, and history and historic preservation received a boost from $2.3 million this year in grant awards announced by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The grants are funded through the annual appropriations passed by the Iowa Legislature and signed into law by Governor Reynolds, effective July 1, 2021. The state’s investment is enhanced by funding from two federal agencies, the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and administered by the department’s three divisions: the Iowa Arts Council, State Historical Society of Iowa and Produce Iowa, the state office of film and media production.
“The annual funding has never been more important than this year’s investment, which will help fuel the resurgence of Iowa’s arts, film, heritage, humanities and creative sectors,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “Audiences and visitors are eagerly returning to museums and historic sites, concerts and cultural festivals this summer, even as our industry continues to rebound from substantial financial losses from the pandemic.”
The Wilder Memorial Museum Board of Directors: Annes Kenney, President; Sue Fenton, Secretary; Sue Meyer, Treasurer; Brad Moorman, Amanda Knox, Jennifer Richmond, and Kris Morarend, Director, thank the Iowa Arts Council for being selected to receive the $2,500 matching grant. An additional $2,500 will be supplied by the Wilder Memorial Museum to complete the grant to fund the Oral History Project & Artifact Video Program project.