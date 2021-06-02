AMES — Winemakers and grape growers have some educational opportunities available beginning in June and continuing throughout the year.
The Joint Research and Winemaking Webinar Series with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the University of Minnesota Extension will return June 1, with an in-depth look at winemaking topics related to enzymes, yeast, microbial spoilage, sorbic acid, bentonite and tannins.
This series will be offered in six 90-minute webinars offered monthly through Dec. 7, and each session will be presented by an academic professional and an industry partner.
“The research and winemaking series will provide some tools to grape growers and especially winemakers about how they can improve their winemaking process,” said Aude Watrelot, assistant professor of enology in the department of food science and human nutrition at Iowa State University.
Beginning June 8, winemakers and grape growers can also tune into four town hall meetings offered by the Eastern Viticulture and Enology Forum – a collaboration of specialists from across the U.S. Midwest and East who will provide seasonable updates and answer pre-submitted and live questions from grape and wine industry stakeholders.
The town hall meetings will be held from 3-5 p.m. EST on Tuesdays, including June 8, July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 7.
Watrelot said the viticulture and enology forum will provide growing-season updates on challenges and opportunities of both the grape and wine industry, with expert advice from university specialists from across the country.
“The speakers will talk about what is currently happening in the vineyards, including pests and weather issues, and in the wineries and offer solutions for growers and winemakers,” she said.
All sessions are free although they are intended for professional growers and winemakers. Pre-registration is required for each session.
• Register for the Joint ISU/UMN Research and Winemaking Webinar Series at https://iastate.webex.com/iastate/onstage/g.php?MTID=eb31e3d67004d28eadae3e7d004f5868e.
• Register for the Eastern Viticulture and Enology Forum at https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYsfu-spzosG91SbQy2w6IutBGUxEKiXZE1.
For further details or questions, visit the Wine Industry Events in Watrelot’s faculty web page, or contact her at watrelot@iastate.edu.