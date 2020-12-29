CEDAR RAPIDS – Winter weather conditions — colder temperatures, snow and ice and early darkness — can be challenging and stressful for the more than 16 million people caring for loved ones living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, including the 136,000 in Iowa. The current COVID-19 crisis is adding even more complexities that can feel overwhelming for caregivers.
By preparing in advance, caregivers can make a big difference in keeping their loved one safe. The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter offers some safety tips for navigating the winter season as an Alzheimer’s or dementia caregiver, such as:
● Be prepared. Winter storms can be dangerous. Check weather conditions regularly and have emergency plans in place. For example, if a snowstorm is predicted – consider rescheduling appointments that are not urgent. Tackle to-do lists in one trip to avoid making multiple trips.
● Bundle up. Help the person living with Alzheimer’s dress warmly for winter weather conditions by wearing dry, loose-fitting layers and covering exposed skin. Make sure the person you are caring for wears clothing that covers as much exposed skin as possible. Mittens keep hands warmer than gloves and may be easier to help get on and off.
● Prevent slips. Assume all surfaces are slick and take safety measures. Assist the person living with dementia by wearing sturdy shoes and walking slowly when outside. Perception problems can make it difficult for the person living with Alzheimer’s or dementia to see ice on sidewalks or realize that ice is slippery or that snow is not a solid surface. Keep sidewalks and driveways clear to make walking outside safer for everyone.
● Prevent wandering. Wandering is one of the most frequent and challenging problems
that caregivers face and can be extremely dangerous in colder conditions. Shorter days during winter months can also increase the risk of “sundowning.” Monitor closely for agitation or restlessness as day transitions into night. The Alzheimer’s Association offers these tips to combat sundowning.
● Buddy up. Ask family, friends and neighbors for help with shoveling, grocery shopping or other errands. An Alzheimer’s Association survey says 84% of caregivers would like more support providing care for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, especially from their family.