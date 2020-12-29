AMANA — An authentic experience is waiting for all ages during this seasonal Winterfest celebration in the Amana Colonies; music, winter games, beard contest, and fun will be featured Saturday, Jan. 23.
The events begin with the first-ever Winterfest parade at 10 a.m. with the theme of “Frozen in Time.” The Amana Colonies Fire Department will be offering their open fire chili at the Market Barn area in conjunction with the Winterfest games beginning at 11 a.m.
The Winterfest games included the Great Amana Ham Put, Wreath Toss, Turkey Bowling and Snowball throwing. The annual Beard Contest will be taking place at 1 p.m. After the games, visitors can head to the new Hotel Millwright for their “Up to sNOw Good Party” featuring music, food, and beverages. There is no admission charge.
The annual Winterfest Wine and Beer Walk will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There is a $3 fee to participate and participants must be 21 years of age or older.
Learn to play Kubb, an ancient Swedish yard game, from the Kolonie Kubb team. They will be teaching the game to the public at Millstream Brewery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Winterfest Scavenger Hunt is sponsored by the Amana Heritage Society and will feature both an indoor and outdoor version.
In the evening, enjoy a meal at the Ox Yoke Inn’s Wine and Dine; a five-course meal with wine pairing from White Cross Cellars.
Call the Amana Colonies Visitors Center to plan your winter escape today, 319-622-7622. For more information and a full schedule of events* visit amanacolonies.com.
*Activities are subject to change in the event of inclement weather or COVID restrictions. Masks are required at all events and social distancing is recommended.