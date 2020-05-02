Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WIC is the special nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children.

WIC (Women, Infants and Children) clinics are not doing face-to-face appointments in May, but staff are available by phone Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 563-245-1145 or our WIC cell phone at 563-880-0941.

Anyone who has a WIC appointment scheduled for West Union on May 14 or Oelwein May 18 or 19 can still receive WIC benefits. A WIC staff member will contact clients via phone call or by text to do the appointment over the phone.

Clients will receive a text message from WIC asking to text proof of ID, address and income if the appointment is a certification or recertification. Persons must be certified by May 31 to receive Farmers’ Market checks.

Whether you are a current WIC participant or someone who needs to sign up for WIC, persons may contact the Clayton County VNA WIC Program at 563-245-1145 or the WIC cell phone at 563-880-0941.

