When Jesus began His public ministry, He was often challenged by religious rulers who acted as if they were protecting the church. But this was not the case. Jesus proclaimed where He stood, according to God the Father, and the religious rulers refused to accept Him. Jesus said: “I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6 The religious rulers did not want to hear the Truth, much less respond to it.
You can’t sugarcoat lies, which are gross distortions of Truth. Jesus came so that others would know the Father’s Love. The religious rulers, much like satan, made life about them, and if you disagreed with them, you were in the wrong. But look at the message Jesus was giving people. He brought words of hope and redemption. He shared that He and the Father cared deeply for those who would follow Him. He was encouraging people to understand the depth of the Father’s Love for every person.
The religious rulers could not handle the Truth, because it was not about what they believed. They were wrong in their thinking, but they projected that Jesus was the antithesis of Truth, when in reality, He was the Truth. Each of us have to decide how to deal with the subject of truth in our lives. Do we listen and follow Jesus’ teachings, or do we follow those whose message rings hollow and empty? We are all struggling with making our way through life.
Listen to uplifting words from Scripture that convey a personal, life-changing set of your value, in God’s eyes. The psalmist gives us words of hope and inspiration.
“For You created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am wonderfully made; Your works are wonderful, I know that full well.” Psalm 139:14 God gave you and me minds to work through things that challenge us. He wants us to know Him through a personal relationship with Jesus as Lord and Savior.
The religious rulers worked to be divisive, they were intimidating, and they specialized in spreading lies. They were not God-seekers. They were set on giving orders. Instead of lifting people up, they worked to keep people down. They used anger, contempt, arrogance, and vicious lies to further a malicious message of hatred and deceit.
Jesus used words of love to redirect the tendency to be judgmental. He knows that every person has the tendency to judge others, and so He gives us Spiritual principles to live by. “Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven. Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” Luke 6:37-38
Our community needs for us to see the value in each other. When we see how the Son of God reached out to people from all walks of life, we realize that this is something we can aspire to do, in Jesus’ Name. Jesus shows us how to reach our community: We model Him. God loves you. Pass it on.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church