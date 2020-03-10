The West Union Area Iowa Retired School Personnel Association will hold its first 2020 spring meeting, Wednesday, March 18, 1:30 p.m., at the Fayette County Historical building in West Union. At this meeting members will first evaluate the Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarship applications of seniors from public schools across Fayette County. Final selection of scholarship recipients will take place at the April 8 meeting.
The WU-IRSPA welcomes any retired school personnel (bus drivers, cooks, custodians, secretaries, administrators, and teachers) from any of the Fayette County schools bordering the North Fayette Valley district, (Turkey Valley, South Winneshiek, Postville, Sumner-Fredericksburg, West Central, or Starmont) to join, attend, or visit any or all association meetings.
This organization provides retired school personnel in the area continued educational relationships and programs to help support the education, principles, and events in the school district communities.
President Gay Bowden said, “Retired school personnel may join and be part of the organization providing the annual Herring Scholarships for graduates of the school districts and be active in supporting continued education benefits. Members select the student scholarship recipients of Fayette County each year, and interact with state leaders who work on your behalf and help make you aware of your available benefits.”
There will be a luncheon and fellowship time hosted by current members of the association following the meeting.