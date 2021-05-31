AMES — Raised garden beds are a popular option for many home gardeners. This week’s Yard and Garden answers some frequently asked questions about raised beds, and those answers come from Iowa State University horticulture specialists Grant Thompson and Ajay Nair.
What are some pros and cons to growing vegetables in raised beds?
Raised beds provide several advantages over conventional garden areas. Wet, poorly drained sites can be improved by constructing raised beds. A properly prepared raised bed increases drainage, thereby promoting plant growth and increasing crop yields. Additionally, raised beds dry out and warm up earlier in the spring, which allows earlier planting. Raised beds are more convenient for elderly gardeners or physically challenged individuals who have difficulty bending over to the ground. The raised height of the garden allows individuals to continue their gardening activities. Raised beds may also allow gardening to occur where site soils may be ill-suited for edible gardening, such as with possible soil contaminants.
While generally minor, raised beds do have some disadvantages. Raised beds dry out faster than level garden sites. Accordingly, they have to be watered more frequently in dry weather. Initial construction of the raised bed may take more effort than maintenance of the conventional garden. Depending on the height and volume of the raised beds, this can quickly increase costs and may not be suitable to overwintering crops.
What would be a good soil mix for a raised bed?
Raised bed soils should be light and well-drained. An excellent soil mix can be prepared by mixing equal parts topsoil, organic matter (well-rotted manure, compost or peat) and coarse sand. If bringing topsoil from other location, ensure that the soil is not infested with soil-borne plant pathogens or contaminants like lead, pesticides, etc. Likewise, ensure that the compost is well done, mature and does not carry too much salt. Mixing compost with the native soil in the beds will help create structure, add nutrients, improve drainage and enhance the biology. When filling the bed, grade the soil so that it slopes slightly away from the center of the bed to the edge and away from adjacent structures. Use mulch around plants in raised beds to conserve moisture and to control weeds.
Do I need to kill the grass or till the soil before starting a raised bed?
Before filling raised beds, remove the grass sod, if possible, and work up the existing soil with a rototiller or spade. Add a few inches of the soil mix, then incorporate it into the existing soil. Continue to add and incorporate additional soil mix until the raised bed is filled. Incorporating the soil mix into the existing soil prevents the formation of distinct layers in the raised beds. Distinct layers of soil impede water movement and discourage root growth.
If contamination is a concern, place a layer of woven geotextile fabric between the native soil after stripping sod and build the raised bed on top of this. The woven fabric will slow, but still allow water movement into the soil below, but will reduce root growth through the fabric, preventing nutrient (or contaminate) uptake from the native soil. Do not use non-woven fabrics (e.g., pond liner) since these will not allow drainage. If drainage into the native soil is too slow, holes or weeps may be added to the sides of the raised bed to allow for additional drainage.