ROCKFORD, Ill. — Gina Yearton, a native of Clermont, has been named to the spring dean's list at Rockford University. Yearton is among students achieving academic success will a grade point of 3.5 or more following completion of required coursework for the semester.
Yearton named to Rockford University dean's list
Deb Kunkle
