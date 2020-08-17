Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Gina Yearton, a native of Clermont, has been named to the spring dean's list at Rockford University. Yearton is among students achieving academic success will a grade point of 3.5 or more following completion of required coursework for the semester.