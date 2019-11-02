‘Youth Voice In Action’ Youth Summit

More than 80 middle school students from 14 schools in eight counties participated in “Youth Voice in Action,” a regional youth summit hosted by a team of Iowa 4-H/ISU Extension and Outreach county and state staff.
This summit provided middle school youth the opportunity to gain skills in communication and leadership so that they feel empowered to take action and use their voices to create positive change in their communities.
Professionals in the areas of STEM, Healthy Living, Leadership and Civic Engagement and Communication and the Arts presented breakout sessions where youth learned about their importance within communities, as well as possible careers and education.
Youth learned about their leadership style through an interactive workshop and each school group created their own action plan with the guidance of their team’s adult mentor.
The summit wrapped up with a large group service project where youth decorated more than 450 kindness rocks to place around their communities. Thank you to Morris Landscaping & Nursery of New Hampton for their support of additional rocks for the service project as enrollment numbers grew.
School youth teams attending the 2019 “Youth Voice in Action” Summit included Sumner-Fredericksburg, Oelwein, Tripoli, St. Paul’s (Waverly), Wapsie Valley, West Central, MFL MarMac, Clayton Ridge, East Buchanan, Independence, East Allamakee, Waukon, South Winneshiek, and Howard-Winneshiek.
To learn more about Iowa 4-H and the work staff and volunteers are doing to support Iowa youth visit www.extension.iastate.edu/4h. Individuals interested in joining 4-H or becoming a volunteer should contact their local county ISU Extension and Outreach office.