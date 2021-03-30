The Lima Church and Cemetery Association will host its spring meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the Lima Church, rural Fayette. The agenda will be planning of activities for 2021.
Lima Church spring meeting April 11
Deb Kunkle
...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon... The combination of gusty winds, low humidity in the afternoon and dry conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon. West to northwest winds will be sustained at speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. The humidity will fall into the 20 to 30 percent range this afternoon and should be lowest over central and portions of western Wisconsin. Any fire could quickly spread in these conditions, so avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly.
